Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 11:31



| Updated 4:51 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A driver is injured in a head-on collision with a bus on CV-91. The event took place on the morning of this Holy Tuesday. The firefighters received the notification at 8:31 a.m. of an incident near the Maromas de Almoradí industrial estate. As a result of the collision, both directions of traffic were cut off on this main road that crosses the heart of the Vega Baja between Orihuela and Guardamar, passing through Almoradí.

The front part of the car involved in the accident suffered extensive damage and its driver had to be freed from the vehicle, where she had been trapped with injuries of varying degrees, as reported by the Provincial Firefighters Consortium. Once released, she was made available to health services.

The accident forced the closure of both lanes of CV-91.



CPB





From the Emergency Coordination Center (CICU) they point out that a Basic Life Support unit was passing by the scene of the accident and requested the rapid intervention of a SAMU unit. His medical team was the one who finally assisted the driver of the car, a 53-year-old woman, who had multiple trauma.

The injured person was taken to the Vega Baja hospital in Orihuela in the ambulance. The bus ended up leaving the road after the strong crash, but, luckily, its occupants were unharmed, according to emergency teams.

In their intervention, the firefighters deployed two command units, two heavy urban pumps and a rescue van. The human troops deployed consisted of a non-commissioned officer, a sergeant, two corporals and eight firefighters from the Almoradí and Orihuela parks.