The British Foreign Office on Tuesday (26) summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom, Yang Xiaoguang, because of “malicious cyber activity” allegedly carried out by entities and individuals linked to China.

“The Foreign Office has expressed the government's unequivocal condemnation of Chinese state-linked organizations and individuals who engage in malicious cyber activity against the UK's democratic institutions and its parliamentarians,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement. communicated.

The London government said it “will not tolerate such threatening activity and will continue to take strong action with its partners around the world to respond.”

The call follows the announcement in the House of Commons on Monday (25) by Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden that Britain has imposed “tough and targeted sanctions against a company and two individuals involved in China's malicious cyber activity which targets officials, government bodies and parliamentarians around the world.”

In his presentation, Dowden confirmed that agents associated with the Chinese State were responsible for two cyber campaigns targeting the Electoral Commission and parliamentarians.

The attacks were against the Election Commission, which was “the victim of a complex cyberattack” in August 2021 in which Beijing-linked agents accessed the commission's emails and filing systems, according to Dowden.

Additionally, the National Cyber ​​Security Center assessed that “a Chinese state-linked actor known as APT31 attempted to carry out reconnaissance activities against British parliamentarians' accounts during a separate campaign in 2021,” the deputy prime minister revealed.