This Thursday normalizes in its entirety the pop up servicewhich replaces the line 12 of the Collective Transport System (STC) Meter.

The announcement was made by Metrobus of the Mexico Citywho gave details about the operation of the service.

He reported that on the night of Wednesday, May 11, the emerging service will suspend its service at 11:00 p.m. for the work being carried out in the area.

He added that from this Thursday will operate normally. Given this, the authorities suggested to the population take forecasts.

Why was it interrupted?

The emerging service of Line 12 of the Metror Mexico City, which operates the Metrobús was interrupted by work in the area, since it was repairing a leak.

Through a statement, the Metrobús explained that from this Thursday, May 12, the service was normalized In its whole.