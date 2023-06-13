A few days ago, the terrible news of a Russian bather who died in egypt after being eaten by a tiger shark in the Red Sea. Vladimir Popov, 23 years old, was attacked by the shark while he was with his girlfriend on the beaches of the city of hurghada.

They find remains of the victim in the shark



After several days of intense search in the Red Sea, a group of bathers from the region found the tiger shark that attacked Vladimir Popov a few days ago. According to the media report Al Arabiya, the shark was brutally beaten by several people who caused his death on the shore of the beach.

the body of the animal underwent a dissection by several specialists, who stumbled upon a grisly find. In their report, they pointed out that “in the intestines of the shark they found parts of the human body” of the 23-year-old Russian.

The report of the specialists highlighted the discovery of the remains of Vladimir Popov in the stomach of the shark, although it was not specified if they managed to recover the entire body. For his part, the father of the young Russian pointed out to the media 112 that he will cremate his son’s remains and send them to Russia.

How did the Russian bather die?



A tiger shark was the one that attacked a bather, which caused his death

On June 18, a shark attacked a Russian bather on the beaches of the city of Hurghada, some witnesses reported that the man was surprised by the animal in the waters of the Red Sea, while swimming with his girlfriend.

“A shark attack in the resort town of Hurghada this afternoon, suddenly and unexpectedly, caused the death of a foreigner“, health sources pointed out to the Egyptian media Al Masry al Youm.

In a terrifying video, the terrifying moments of panic experienced by the bathers and the relatives of the Russian who lost the battle against the shark and died in the tragic event.

According to local media, the man fought for his life in the water, but was eaten alive by the tiger shark that It was near the shore of the Red Sea. “Men from the Red Sea Reserves concluded that a tiger shark was the one that attacked a bather, causing his death,” Egypt’s environment ministry said.

Yury Popov, father of the victim, explained what happened to the news portal 112. “My son was attacked by a shark, it all happened in seconds. What kind of help can you give? This meat ‘grinder’ happened in 20 seconds, it was just pulled under water.”

Unfortunately, the man who had lived in Egypt for several years lost his life, while his girlfriend managed to save herself from the fierce attack of the tiger shark.

