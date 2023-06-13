from the newsroomi

06/13/2023 – 1:09 pm

Google is offering some courses for users to learn concepts and practices about artificial intelligence. Through the platform, users can watch content about generative AI products and technologies, from the fundamentals of large language models to how to build and deploy generative AI solutions on Google Cloud.

Below are some of the courses available:

Introduction to generative AI;

Introduction to large language models;

Fundamentals of generative AI;

Introduction to imaging;

Classes are approximately 45 minutes long, with video and questionnaires. In the English version only, the content is aimed at data scientists, machine learning engineers, researchers working on developing new imaging models, and developers interested in building applications that use imaging.

For some of the classes, the platform asks the user to learn about Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) and Python Programming. See here the complete list and how to participate in the classes.
























