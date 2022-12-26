Leon, Guanajuato.- In Leon, Guanajuato, They found a burned woman in a vacant lot in Lomas de Vista Hermosa II, right in the area where another woman had been found last week, at 07:00 am on Sunday, December 25, in Bilbao street.

The body was found between Tarraza and Barcelona streets. According to the version of the neighbors, in the area they heard a shot, minutes later they found the body of a woman. The Emergency System, 911, received several reports and paramedics to provide care.

Paramedics confirmed that there was nothing to do for the victims anymore, it no longer had signs of life, it showed traces of calcination, so far it has not been identified.

The place was secured by police from the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGEG), who proceeded to study the scene of the events, So far no physical characteristics of the woman have been provided.

Last Tuesday, December 20, the body of a woman wrapped in blankets and also with traces of violence was located in the place.

So far, no further information has been reported on the identity of both women and if they had any relationship.