Usa, Christmas in the cold: “We will talk about the Arctic storm of 2022 for centuries”

There arctic storm which hit the United States shows no sign of stopping. The budget is tragic. According to the latest estimates, they are 31 victims in nine statesof which four in Colorado and at least 12 in the State of New York. Criticize the situation a Buffalo, where a snowstorm prevents emergency services from reaching high-impact areas. “It’s like going to one war zoneNew York Gov. Kathy admitted Hochuloriginally from Buffalo, where snowdrifts of over two meters and power outages expose residents to inconvenience and risks to personal safety: the recommendation for everyone is to “stay at home“. The “bomb cyclone”, one of the most violent storms in recent decades, had already forced the cancellation of more than 2,800 you fly Saturday and the delay of more than 6,600, a day after that almost 6,000 they had been deletedaccording to data from tracking site Flightaware.com.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted on Saturday that “le more extreme interruptions I am at our shoulders while airline and airport operations gradually resume” – travelers hope stuck in airports including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Detroit and New York were holding on. More than 200,000 people in several eastern states have awakened without electricity on Christmas morning and many others were forced to disrupt their travel plans for the holidays, although the disruption showed some attenuation sign. “He goes away will speak for generations as of the storm of ’22“, recalled Hochul, explaining that the phenomenon for “intensity, longevity and ferocity of the winds” has overcome the extremely violent storm of 1977. In some areas of the United States temperatures have even dropped to -57°, record numbers. TO New York it was Christmas coldest since 1906.

Subscribe to the newsletter

