Saturday, April 6, 2024, 10:55











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The body of an 84-year-old woman, missing since January 1, has been found on a grave in the Torrero cemetery in Zaragoza.

Among the belongings that were next to the body, in an advanced state of decomposition, a card with his personal information was found, but it will have to be the Scientific Police who identify it, according to the Heraldo de Aragón.

A cemetery employee found the elderly woman's body this Friday morning. The body has no signs of violence, although we will have to wait for forensic tests to know the reason for her death. The woman's family reported her missing after she left her home on New Year's Day morning and was never heard from again.