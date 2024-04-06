President | Stubb told Yle that he disagreed with Hannu Himane's on changing the role of the president

Stubb said that he thinks the current system is good, balanced and, especially in this world political situation, very functional.

First thing in the morning visiting president Alexander Stubb said that he does not support changing the role of the president to a representative one.

Stubb said he disagreed with Finland's former ambassador to Moscow Hannu Himanenwho believes that the constitution should be amended so that the government with parliamentary responsibility is also fully responsible for foreign and security policy and the president is the representative head of state.

Himanen reasoned his position in his book published on Thursday Where even angels fear (Docendo) because the current double-edged leader model of foreign policy currently makes the work of both the president and the prime minister difficult.

“I've read all of his books, and I agree with most of them, but I disagree with Hannu a little on this particular question,” Stubb said.

“We are a small nation. Our foreign and security policy starts from a unified line. For us, foreign policy is an existential question. And then if we have an actor who is able to sort of bring everyone together, that's useful,” said Stubb.

“The second is that foreign policy should not be an instrument of domestic policy, and that is what we have seen now in the United States and Germany. We in Finland have remained united because the president leads (foreign and security policy) in cooperation with the Government.”

Stubbs added that cooperation must also be done with the parliament. The president has no obligation to do this.

“It is based on common sense. To the fact that as a small nation we have to blow on common coal when we talk about foreign, security and defense policy.”

Stubb said that he thinks the current system is good, balanced and, especially in this world political situation, very functional.