Leon, Guanajuato.- In the city of Lion, Guanajuato, neighbors reported the discovery of a corpse in the community of San Juan de Otates, presumably it was initially reported that he had already died several days, since the strong smell of putrefaction you could breathe meters away from the place.

Around 4:00 p.m. last Sunday, individuals who were traveling along a dirt road near the boulevard the light they noticed the unpleasant and pungent odor, so they proceeded to report the Emergency Service, 911, the situation. Bodies arrived at the scene security, elements located the body of a man in a state of decomposition, this in an abandoned building under construction.

The body reflected at first glance bullet impacts, the national guard Y Leon Municipal Policecordoned off the area, criminal investigation agents from the Attorney General of Guanajuatowent to the place, it was confirmed that the body had already decomposed for three days, the body was transferred to Guanajuato, capital, for the application of the autopsy of the corresponding law to know the identity of the subject and contact relatives.

The victim was dressed at the time of the alleged murder: red shorts, a black shirt and red sports shoes. In the area, experts picked up shell casings, took the pertinent evidence to add it to the investigation folder that is already open by the Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office.