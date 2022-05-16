He has no fear of succeeding the successful Ten Hag, he emphasized again. “I don’t think so. I am convinced that I can also be successful. I have no fear of that. Players are leaving, but new players will be brought back as well. The advantage is that I know Ajax, I have worked at the club before. I know Erik’s way of working, so it won’t be that much different than then, although this time I will be head coach instead of assistant.”

Schreuder, who became champion with Club Brugge, was also asked about the future of Noa Lang, former Ajax player. ,,In terms of individual player, Noa is a great player who can still make many steps. Going to Ajax? He just came from there. I think there will be a great podium for Noa abroad when he takes another step.”

Schreuder also indicated that Hans Vanaken could handle the level of Ajax: ,,Hans is a top player, Hans can play one hundred percent at Ajax in terms of football. Whether many players in Belgium can handle the level of Ajax? Yes, there are a few. Also with my team, yes. Ajax has grown enormously in recent years. Are you talking about Ajax in the Eredivisie or are you talking about Ajax at Champions League level? Win the Champions League? In the end we go for that, yes," said the new Ajax coach with a smile.

