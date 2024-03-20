A man died in the parking lot of a supermarket in the Murcian district of El Palmar, apparently due to natural causes. Several customers of the establishment alerted the 112 switchboard that there was a person lying on the floor without moving in the shopping cart collection area.

Units from the Murcia Local Police, national police and emergency health services traveled to the scene, who could only confirm the man's death. While waiting for the autopsy report from the Institute of Legal Medicine of Murcia, where the corpse was transferred, everything seems to indicate that it is a death due to natural causes, since, according to sources close to the case, the man's body, appear to be a homeless person from the area, he did not show visible signs of violence.