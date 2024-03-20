Two employees of the Orenburg gay club 'Pose', the manager and the artistic director, were arrested as part of the first case opened in Russia in the name of criminal offense of LGBT extremismannounced the Central District Court of the Russian city.

In recent days, the ultra-conservative activist Ekaterina Mizulina, sister of Elena, the then deputy who had signed the law against gay propaganda in front of minors, had anticipated the opening of the case.

Security forces raided the club earlier this month following the denunciation of “gay propaganda” by a group of pro-war nationalists.

The arrest was confirmed until May 18. The two, whom the court defines as “individuals with non-traditional sexual orientation” and accuses of supporting “the opinions and activities of the international LGBT association, banned in our country”, risk a sentence of up to ten years in prison if found guilty “of having organized extremist activities”.

The artistic director, Aleksander Klimov, is accused of selecting drag artists for performances in the club and the manager, Diana Kamilyanova, of filming the performances. Last November, the Supreme Court had included the non-existent international LGBT movement in the list of extremist organisations. Since then, only administrative cases have been opened.