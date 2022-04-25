Two months after its launch, fans continue to find new content related to Elden Ring. Some time ago there was talk about a hidden coliseum within the game code. Now a fan has taken on the task of not only finding this place, but putting all the pieces in place, and access this content which could well be an indication of future DLC.

In March, the hacker known as Lance McDonald managed to find a Coliseum within the Elden Ring, which is inaccessible to the general public. Now, the youtuber under the name of Sekiro Dubi shared a video where he gives us a better look at Grace Sites, location names, and even battle NPCs in this location.

Sekiro Dubi used a map editor called DSMapStudio to effectively go into the coliseum in the Leyndell area, see what got cut, and then rebuild it all. Now what does this mean? Well, this could very well be part of the DLC that FromSoftware will eventually release for Elden Ring. However, there is also the possibility that this location is a remnant of an area that was intended to be included, but was removed at the end of the day with no plans to return to it.

One of the items found outside The Limgrave Colosseum reveals that this location is a relic of the past. In this way, if this area will arrive as part of a DLC in the future, this would mean that this content would take us to the past of this worldsomething that previous FromSoftware games have done.

Editor’s Note:

It is clear that Elden Ring will have DLC. Almost every FromSoftware game gets some sort of bonus content eventually, and considering the success of the game, there’s no way it wouldn’t capitalize on some extra stuff.

Via: IGN