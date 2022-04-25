Dudek has something for everyone. The Polish goalkeeper, who went down in history for having given Liverpool a Champions League, spoke, in his autobiography, of the many champions he had as teammates and opponents.

Dudek has something for everyone. The Polish goalkeeper, who went down in history for having given Liverpool a Champions League, spoke, in his autobiography, of the many champions he had as teammates and opponents. And, as reported by AS, did not leave room for interpretations by describing some columns in the Real’s dressing room as Raul. And neither did he let himself be begged to describe Ronaldo and Messi.

UNPLEASANT – Other than flea. From what Dudek says, the Argentine assumes almost a bully on the pitch. “He was very provocative, just like Barcelona and their manager Pep Guardiola were. They were always ready to annoy you and very often they succeeded perfectly. I have seen and heard Messi say such rude things to Pepe and Ramos that you cannot. not even imagine they can come out of the mouth of a person who appears so calm and nice “. See also F1 | Let's find out how much the extra weight can affect the pace

REAL MADRID – Dudek spent three seasons at Real Madrid. Having arrived at Casa Blanca after his experience at Liverpool, he has always been relegated to a secondary role, in the shadow of Iker Casillas. Despite this, he has won the affection and respect of all the fans for his commitment and being able to accept the role of supporting actor without controversy. However, Real’s dressing room wasn’t easy too. “Raul was a really arrogant character, but all in all he was a normal guy. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is very self-centered but has a great desire to win. I’m sure he would prefer a 1-0 with his own goal to a 5-0 without finding the way. of the goal. Behind the scenes, however, he is an absolutely normal guy, but I understand that he can be perceived differently from the outside “.

LIVERPOOL – However, his image remains inextricably linked to one of the craziest Champions League finals in football history. The ballet he hypnotized from Shevchenko’s spot has remained in his memory for years. An idea, as he revealed to Sun some time ago, by Carragher who suggested that he look for a way to decentralize the Rossoneri who would show up on the spot. Incredibly successful mission. With the former Genoa coach, among other things, they became friends, often meeting during matches between old glories. It is not difficult to imagine what they are talking about … See also Sampdoria, Sensi and Sabiri on Saturday 29 January in Bogliasco

