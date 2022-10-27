They find a lion at a construction site but now the bricklayer is missing

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
This was the lion found at the scene.
This was the lion found at the scene.
The animal was malnourished, it was fed only with water. Nothing is known about the man.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 27, 2022, 12:00 AM
Police looking for a missing bricklayer since last March located a lion who lived locked up in a home in the municipality of Chalco, Mexico.
(Read: Video: the viral costume party inspired by the TransMilenio stations).
The events occurred yesterday when agents from the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office went to the San Pablo Atlazalpan neighborhood, in the Axalco neighborhood, to try to locate the bricklayer Luis Alfredo, who left his home in search of work and never returned.
The 28-year-old man would have been summoned by those who supposedly would hire him to do masonry work. His relatives saw him leave his house and board a vehicle in which he would be taken to the construction site.
(Keep reading:‘Raperro’ is all the rage on TikTok with his videos and conquers millions of followers).
During the search operation, the officers went to the aforementioned address, where they did not find the man but the animal, who remained in the courtyard of the fenced property, where there was an unfinished construction. The site also did not have the necessary conditions for the lion.
(You may be interested: ‘JuanDa’ appears after being admitted to a psychiatric hospital: ‘I want to be happy’).
It transpired that it was an adult animal with malnutrition and that they only fed with water.
After the discovery, The Environmental Protection Agency was notified to go to the scene. Meanwhile, officers continue to search for the missing person..
More news
Ligers, zorses, mules and other fascinating hybrid animals
Cockroaches: this is how they survived the asteroid that extinguished the dinosaurs
Researchers claim they reversed aging in human cells
Do you remember your biology classes? Test your knowledge here
They could revive a species of tortoise from the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
The Nation (Argentina) GDA
October 27, 2022, 12:00 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#find #lion #construction #site #bricklayer #missing
Leave a Reply