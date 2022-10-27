They find a lion at a construction site but now the bricklayer is missing

Police looking for a missing bricklayer since last March located a lion who lived locked up in a home in the municipality of Chalco, Mexico.

The events occurred yesterday when agents from the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office went to the San Pablo Atlazalpan neighborhood, in the Axalco neighborhood, to try to locate the bricklayer Luis Alfredo, who left his home in search of work and never returned.



The 28-year-old man would have been summoned by those who supposedly would hire him to do masonry work. His relatives saw him leave his house and board a vehicle in which he would be taken to the construction site.

During the search operation, the officers went to the aforementioned address, where they did not find the man but the animal, who remained in the courtyard of the fenced property, where there was an unfinished construction. The site also did not have the necessary conditions for the lion.

It transpired that it was an adult animal with malnutrition and that they only fed with water.

After the discovery, The Environmental Protection Agency was notified to go to the scene. Meanwhile, officers continue to search for the missing person..

The Nation (Argentina) GDA