POLITICAL ELECTORAL POLLS TODAY 27 OCTOBER 2022

ELECTORAL POLITICAL POLLS – Giorgia Meloni is the leader most appreciated by Italians: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls prepared by Emg for the Rai 3 program Agora.

According to the survey, the new prime minister, who was paired with Mario Draghi in the previous poll carried out on 17 October, is now the most popular leader with 53% of the votes.

It is followed by the former Prime Minister at 52 per cent, while the governor of Veneto Luca Zaia is at 43%. The leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte rises by one point and is placed at 42 percent, while Stefano Bonaccini, one of the most accredited to cover the role of next secretary of the Democratic Party, is placed at 32%.

Silvio Berlusconi drops to 30 percent, joined by the leader of the Third Pole Carlo Calenda. Matteo Salvini is at 24%, while the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta and the leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi close the ranking respectively at 20 and 17 percent.

HOW THE POLLS ARE DONE

The electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling societies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analyzed. In the case of polls on voting intentions to parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the Italian population of age, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that is the greatest difficulty for pollsters. Interviews for political electoral polls are usually done with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, the opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.