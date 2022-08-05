Sanitary workers and bathers, next to the body that appeared this Friday on Galúa beach. / manolo guillen

THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, August 5, 2022, 12:26



A lifeless body was found this Friday early on the shore of Galúa beach, in La Manga del Mar Menor, in the municipality of Cartagena, according to sources from the Civil Guard.

The Meritorious began an investigation to find out the causes of death and for now has not been able to identify the body, since it is in an advanced state of decomposition, although the agents believe that it is a woman.