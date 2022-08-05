Cdp Equity, change at the top of the subsidiary of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti

Change of chair at the top of Cdp Equitythe 100% owned investment holding company of Deposit Fund and Loans: starting from 19 September Francesco Meleformer CFO of Illimity, will take the place of Pierpaolo Di Stefanomanaging director of Cdp Equity since 2019. The Board of Directors of Cdp chaired by Giovanni Gorno Tempini and led by Dario Scannapieco.

From Bocconi to Illimity: who is the new head of Cdp Equity

Historical bankerwith an important financial past behind us, let’s find out who he is Francesco Melenew head of company Cdp Equity.

Milan on the one hand, London on the other. Francesco Mele studied, trained and cultivated his passion for the economy atBocconi University of the Lombard capital. Upon graduation he moved to City, that is to say Londonthe capital of finance par excellence, where it plays roles, already at an “early” age, which are quite crucial: it deals with BUT and corporate finance first in Banca Commerciale Italiana and then for 14 years in Goldman Sachs. Here, he becomes managing director with important responsibilities on the Italian market.

In 2001 Italy recalls e Apples he replies. The manager continues his career with Goldman Sachs. Since 2010 with Nomura he has assumed the top role in investment banking activities. But the turning point comes in 2016. Francesco Mele enters as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in the most delicate phase of Monte dei Paschi di Siena Bank. In July 2016 with a collapse of Cet1 to -2.44% (i.e. the capital solidity index which, according to the dictates of Basel, should be around 10%), Mps it is the worst among the 51 banks of the Old Continent subjected to the stress test of the European Banking Authority. In that year the government, through the Salvabanche decree from 20 billion in total, Monte bailed out with 5.4 billion, of which 1.5 for reimbursement to bondholders.

Here Apples plays a key role in the bank’s recapitalization and in the largest securitization of non-performing loans ever carried out in Italy. The former Goldman Sachswith an ad hoc team behind it, chaired by Massimo Tononi and directed by Marco Morellithus collects the heavy legacy left by Fabrizio Violaformer CEO of the Monte, e Alessandro Profumo (former president), both first tried and then convicted for alleged irregularities in accounting for financial statements between 2012 and the first half of 2015.

Successfully passed the challenge Mps and its restructuring process, in April 2018 the former child of the City joins the SPAXS project commissioned by Corrado Passera as CFO and responsible for all the central functions of the new bank, which will become Illimity and will be the protagonist of a record collection of approximately 600 million in total capital. In illimity brings his rigorous approach to governing the numbers and the people who work in the bank that he wants to go further.

With Corrado Passerafounder and current number one of illimityMele implements a real financial revolution, combining around the new pole business needs, digitalization and technological innovation. And the latest numbers are just a small proof and evidence: the bank has collected the best second quarter ever in terms of new volumes of business, with approx 394 million euros of receivables and investments, up 51% compared to 2021. Overall, i net credits towards customers almost reach 3.2 billion of euro as at 30 June 2022. Now, with a curriculum and an (enviable) financial career behind him, Francesco Mele look ahead, ready to leave a new mark, this time in Cdp Equity.

