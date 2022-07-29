Firefighters and Civil Guard agents remove the body found this Friday in Cartagena from the water. / Antonio Gil / AGM

The body of a middle-aged man was found this Friday morning floating in the water near the La Curra lighthouse in Cartagena. The body was discovered by residents and tourists who were walking in the area, in front of the Association of Boatmen at the Port of Cartagena and near the old floating restaurant La Patacha.

Agents of the Civil Guard and firefighters from the Cartagena City Council participated in the recovery of the body. For now, more information about the deceased and the circumstances of his death are unknown.