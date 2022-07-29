Orange goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal (32) immediately puts an end to her football career. She announced that on Friday. In a declaration she says she no longer wants to be on the field every day and “always have to get the best out of myself”.

Van Veenendaal, in his own words, took the decision to stop before the European Football Championship. In the final tournament, the goalkeeper injured her shoulder during the first game against Sweden (1-1) at the beginning of July, so that she was unable to play for the rest of the games.

It is not yet clear what Van Veenendaal will do now that she has stopped. “It’s time for fun things outside of football,” said the 91-time international. “It has always been all or nothing for me. I wanted to win every day and I am privileged to have won multiple awards during my career.” She became European Champion with Orange in 2017 and was named Best Goalkeeper of the World by FIFA in 2019. Van Veenendaal has been under the bar at PSV for the past two years.