Sources from the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office (Mexico) confirmed to EL UNIVERSAL that the body found this Thursday during the search for the young Debanhi Susana Escobar It has clothing that corresponds to what the woman had when she disappeared.

They confirmed that the body has not been identified by DNA tests, and therefore it is not possible to say categorically that it is the young woman, who disappeared in an area near the Hotel Nueva Castilla, in the early hours of April 9.

In a statement, the State Prosecutor’s Office explained that the body was found in a cistern on a nearby plot of land.

He says that actions have been taken to recover the body, but due to the depth there are technical difficulties. “At this time it is not possible to establish the characteristics of the lifeless person, which will be reported at the end of the work carried out by the criminalists assigned for the extraction.”

It also ensures that “the victim’s family has been duly notified and attended by an interdisciplinary team, pending the results of the investigation proceedings. Please wait for the official news regarding these events, which will be supported by the evidence relevant scientific

‘They found a body, that’s all I know’

At the search site are the parents of the 18-year-old girl, who are waiting for the corresponding studies to find out if the body found belongs to their daughter Debanhi or not.

Mario Escobar, the young woman’s father, left the scene of the operation to report the discovery of the body near the hotel where his daughter was last seen.

“They’re checking, they found a body, here at the hotel, that’s all I know, that’s all I can tell you,” Debanhi’s father argued to one of the reporters at the scene.

This was announced by the ForoTv newscast that included it as part of its broadcast at the scene.