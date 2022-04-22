Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The game of day 16 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX will be none other than Tigres UANL (32pts) receiving Club América (22pts) at the University Stadium, a duel in which there is doubt for knowing who is the main ‘favourite’ to win at El Volcán.

Each squad lives a different story and although the points say one thing, the outcome explains another, since the eagles led by Fernando Ortiz will arrive at this match with five games without losing, being the greatest surprise after experiencing a Clausura full of uncertainty before ending to Santiago Solari.

On the other hand, the felines march in a colossal way that they were undefeated in nine games, of which eight they won and drew against Cruz Azul. After losing against Pachuca, he left the lead but recovered as the days went by, however he suffered a severe blow on this double date against Necaxa in Aguascalientes.

Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera stated that he would not ask his players for greater intensity, as he needs them for this crucial game. At first glance, the victory seemed to be in favor of the Auriazules for a ‘season’ that made them qualify directly for the Quarterfinals.

Despite the defeat at the Victoria Stadium, no one takes away from the scoreboard that Tigres is the possible candidate to end America’s winning streak, although the task will not be easy because of the last five games in the league tournament, four have ended with victory. of the eagles and only one draw in the 2019 Apertura.

The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). For this match, Tigres implemented the type of purchase of tickets with cryptocurrencies after a new alliance with the Bitso platform.