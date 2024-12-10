The Police have opened an investigation after finding the body when emptying one of the trucks at the plant

A body appeared this Tuesday at the Nostián recycling plant, in La Coruña, after emptying one of the trucks that provide collection service in the containers. cardboard and paper.

The National Police officers, who moved and searched the area, have opened an investigation after the discovery of the body, of which provenance is yet to be confirmedsince the service is provided not only in the municipality of La Coruña but also in other areas, other sources have specified.

The workers at the plant have explained that the body appeared this Tuesday morning and that it was recorded when emptying one of the trucks that collect cardboard and paper containers in the area.