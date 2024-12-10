In the month of February 2023, Manchester City was accused of 115 financial irregularities due to an alleged lack of transparency in spending. Now, according to the British newspaper The Timesthe Premier League has made a correction by which it has increased the accusation to 130, because there was confusion about some problems related to different seasons. This does not mean that there are additional charges, but rather that some terms had to be arranged.

City are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information between 2009 and 2018, failing to provide correct details regarding payments to players and coaches in the same period, breaching UEFA financial rules between 2013 and 2018, not complying with the Premier’s financial fair play between 2015 and 2018 and for not having cooperated with the investigation that the Premier has carried out since 2018.

The final resolution may not come until at least next season

The trial for this case began in September and ended this Monday, with a verdict expected in 2025. This, however, will be on hold if one of the parties decides to appeal, so the final resolution may not come until at least the season coming.

The sanction that City may receive if found guilty can range from the loss of points to relegation, or a financial fine as already happened in 2019 when UEFA sanctioned it with two years without competing in Europe. but the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced it to a financial penalty. City have maintained their innocence since the beginning of the case.

