Telepassionthe chimes or the musical specials are already a Christmas classic on RTVE. Although, in recent years, If there is a space that has gained strength, it has been the Summary of the Year. The report by journalist Carlos del Amor is already a hallmark of December 31 on La 1. Therefore, the network has already begun its promotion.

Through social networks, RTVE has presented the “luxury poster” that will be part of this annual review. María Galiana, Antonio de la Torre, Carolina Marín and Juan Echanove are just some of the names that have passed in front of what imitates a casting directed by the filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar.

In this way, we continue the long list of names that have already been part of the series that began in 2019. Personifying each year, a well-known face from the world of acting was in charge of giving voice to the twelve months. This is what Lola Herrera, José Coronado or Luis Tosar, among others, did in previous years. However, for 2025 there is still no candidate.

For now, Social networks have become involved with the small trailer that is barely 30 seconds long.in which Eduard Fernández, Pablo Pineda, Vicky Luengo, Hovik Keuchkerian, Elena Anaya and Bárbara Lennie have been able to pass. The video has more than 76,000 views on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, and there are many users counting the days until they can see the report.

“I can’t wait to see it. This tradition is really cool,” “Wishing for it to arrive, you always embroider it”, “I don’t know if I’m ready” or “go for it” have been some of the most prominent messages. Furthermore, there are those who already imagine who could be the representative of the year: “May 2024 be María Gailana, please.”