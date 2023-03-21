The FIA ​​has officially opened the tender for the presentation of offers by tire manufacturers to become the exclusive supplier for Formula 1 and the other preparatory categories starting from 2025.

In fact, the supplier will have to supply the tires not only for the top series, but also for Formula 2 and Formula 3 for a period of three years, from 2025 to 2027, with an additional option for the 2028 season. Also in this case, the manufacturer will be chosen exclusively, so there will be only a single supplier, without reopening the challenges of the past.

The tender constitutes the first phase of the FIA’s nomination process of an exclusive tire supplier for the three championships, the one in which the various interested manufacturers will present their proposals. The chosen manufacturer will supply new 18-inch tires starting from 2025, as the current tender with Pirelli will end at the end of 2024.

The lenses from the tender will remain largely unchanged, with key characteristics that should find many points in common with the specifications currently in use, starting with the size, 18 inches.

According to the federation, the objectives for the new tires have been agreed through consultation with Liberty Media and the teams: the target would be to minimize overheating and experience low degradation, while creating the possibility to vary the strategy.

The tender will also require potential suppliers to provide an analysis of the environmental impact of the tires used in Formula 1, in order to improve the sustainability of the products. Among other technological updates there will also be the obligation to equip the tires with an electronic identification to improve the efficiency of the verification procedures during the race weekend.

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The intention would be to have competitive tires without the use of tyrewarmers, an aspect on which Pirelli is already working hard with special tests concluded over the last few weeks. After further testing with numerous specifications, a meeting with teams and crews will be held after the UK Grand Prix to reach a common ground regarding their possible introduction from 2024.

Pirelli, which in the previous weeks through the words of Mario Isola and Simone Berra had already confirmed its intention to take part in the tender to continue its journey, is currently the only tire supplier to the series since 2011. An agreement arrived after the period branded Bridgestone, which had joined Michelin in the last “tyre war” until the mid-2000s.