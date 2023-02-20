Although The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It’s already on the way, there are still a couple of months left before this new installment is available to the public. Now, it seems to make this wait much heavier for some, since The Collector’s Edition art book was recently leaked, thus revealing several details about this installment.

During the last hours, sites like Twitter have been filled with comments, images and discussions that reveal new information about the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, something that has not been to the liking of many fans. Although we are not talking about gameplay, the information we found in the art book has spoiled a couple of surprisessuch as new enemies, characters, and clues to what could be mechanics in the game.

If you don’t want this to happen to you, here’s how to block any unwanted information about this game on Twitter:

-Go to “More options”.

-Look for “Settings and support”.

-Select “Settings and privacy”.

-Go to “Privacy and security” and select “Mute and block”.

-In “Silenced Words” add the ones you want by clicking on “+” and configure these words to your liking.

Although we are not going to share these images, a simple internet search will give you access to this information. We remind you that Tears of the Kingdom Coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. On a related note, fans aren’t happy about a pre-order gift of the game. Similarly, clue would indicate that the Switch of this title is real.

Editor’s Note:

Although blocking words can be easy, the truth is that many may not have the necessary strength not to see spoilers. We are talking about a wait of almost three months. In that time, not only can one make a mistake, but one can also lose their willpower.

Via: Twitter