Sony reminds you that Ultimate Sackboyi.e. the new PlayStation game developed for mobile platformsiOS and Android, it is available from today on the App Store and Google Play, arriving in the next few hours.

It is a title specially developed for mobile platforms, so it has nothing to do with LittleBigPlanet or Sackboy: A great adventure.

It is essentially a spin-off built as a sort of runner game, or a game in which the protagonist has to run along different levels, trying to reach the finish line.

As with several other mobile games, the protagonist Sackboy is centered at the bottom of the screen, with an over-the-shoulder shot. The gameplay it involves lateral movements that we have to make the protagonist perform at the right time, in order to avoid obstacles and collect as many bonuses as possible scattered along the way.

It is then necessary to jump at the right time and also activate power-ups that can provide additional skills, with the possibility also of confronting other players. Ample space is then dedicated to personalization, with the possibility of buying and applying costumes and aesthetic accessories to make one’s character unique.