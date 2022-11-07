If you thought Pennywise was the scariest clown, “Terrifier 2″ has proven that Art can become even more sinister and twisted. The wave of chaos and death he exposed in the film led to posts of people passing out and vomiting in movie theaters across the United States. The furor motivated the plot to reach theaters in Mexico, but there are still many countries that are eager to see the tape and see if it is as bloody and uncomfortable to watch as they say.

For now, a scene has been leaked and this would be the one that would have caused the countless reports. What is it about? Here we tell you.

“Terrifier 2” is the horror movie of the moment. Fans expect it to reach all of Latin America. Photo: Dark Age Cinema

The bedroom scene from “Terrifier 2″

The director of “Terrifier 2″, Damian Leone, has made it clear that his intention was not only to deliver a horror sequel, but also to maximize the experience of the viewers, by offering brutal gore scenes. But everything indicates that the bedroom sequence is the one that put the cherry on its bloodthirsty narrative cake.

This piece of footage that has been leaked on Twitter (the film is not yet freely viewable in all regions) shows the clown Art knocking on the door of the house of Allie, the best friend of the protagonist Sienna.

What neither the girl nor the spectators expected was the whole show of bloodthirsty violence that would follow: the murderer rips off her scalp in one go, before cutting off her limbs and “decorating” her with salt and a chemical that is preferable to leave. in the mystery

Of course, what we have just described has been dosed, since the sequence in question is a visual torture.

“Terrifier 2” sees the return of clown Art, who has been revived by a sinister entity. Photo: Composition LR/Cinedigm

Where to watch “Terrifier 2”, full movie ONLINE?

After its unexpected box office success (so much so that its director has already confirmed sequels on the way), “Terrifier 2″ is preparing to hit streaming. Thus, just for Halloween, the feature film was added to the Screambox streaming content catalog.

Therefore, if you think you can handle all the gore content of the film, you can watch it ONLINE through the aforementioned service. However, there is an important clarification: the platform is only available in the United States. If you don’t live in that country, unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until there’s an official announcement for our region.