Lewis Hamilton and the Brazil, an indissoluble bond and today even stronger. Taking advantage of the Interlagos weekend, the Mercedes champion visited the Chamber of Deputies of the South American federal state to receive an honor he was very fond of: the honorary citizenship of the country.

In a ceremony lasting about half an hour, Hamilton appeared very proud of the title, he listened attentively to the words of President Arthur Lira and smiled when the latter defined him eight times world champion. The British then took the floor, thanking the country for the honor: “Many thanks to all. I am impressed by the love you have shown me all these years. I didn’t know what to expect from this day, but you all have given me wonderful energy. I would like to thank all the Members who have moved seas and mountains to make this day possible. I love Brazil, I’ve always loved itI have incredible memories even before I got there as a Formula 1 driver. The 2021 Grand Prix was one of the most special moments of my life. I want to dedicate this honor to Ayrton Senna, his family and friends. I was five when I saw Ayrton on track for the first time, and that’s when I realized I wanted to be an F1 world champion. As a black driver I am aware of how much progress is needed in Formula 1, but every time I come to Brazil I am so inspired, because I see so many people fighting for the same goal. We can achieve great things together“.

The bureaucratic process began in 2021 and ended in June, when the National Congress officially appointed Hamilton an honorary citizen: today the public conferral. A day that Sir Lewis will never forget and will try to celebrate with a great result at Interlagos.