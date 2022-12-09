The conversion of the District Boards of the National Electoral Institute (INE) from permanent to temporary, as proposed by the “plan B“, leave in the job uncertainty to 11 thousand 50 people.

A similar situation is experienced by 2,048 employees of the 12 directorates and technical units of the national headquarters that are ordered to merge or restructure.

In addition, in the Local Boards there will be a staff reduction, because the members, who direct the work, are reduced from 5 to 3, and with it, the personnel that helps them.

According to the morenistas, the reform to the secondary legislation approved by the Chamber of Deputies, which must be reviewed by the Senate, will generate a savings of 3 billion pesos.

However, electoral advisers assure that puts the operation of the INE at riskbecause they attack areas that represent “their arms and feet” throughout the country.

Under current legislation, the District Boards they evaluate compliance with the programs of the Federal Register of Voters, Electoral Organization, Electoral Training and Civic Education.

In electoral processes, federal and local, They are in charge of proposing the number and location of the polling stations, training the citizens that make up the boards of directors, and proposing the number of electoral assistants.

They also support the field work of the Oversight, Electoral Litigation, Prerogatives units, among others.

According to advisers, the District Boards They have 12 fixed positions, in addition to the staff that help, which varies depending on the district.

“The District Bodies go from permanent to temporary, which reduces their number from 300 to approximately 260 during the non-electoral period,” establishes the reform promoted by the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Morena.

However, the reformed articles of the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures leaves empty, since it ensures that it will be the General Council that determines which will be permanent and which will be temporary.

“The Institute is domiciled at the Mexico City and will exercise its functions throughout the national territory through 32 local bodies, one per federative entity, and up to 300 auxiliary bodies called auxiliary offices, maximum one per single-member electoral district, which may be permanent or temporary, as determined by the General Council. in the application of this Law”, he argues.

For counselor Jaime Rivera, as the law is drafted, the intention is to disappear them, and when an electoral process approaches, recreate them, which will affect the operation.

This, he explained, because this staff is hired by competition and, a good part, is from the National Electoral Professional Service, so it guarantees experience.

“Remove the permanent nature of the District Boards it is to destroy feet and arms with which the INE guarantees the field work and technical preparation of elections. It would destroy the ability of the INE to make choices,” he warns.

“And to make them temporary is to return to the district committees prior to 1990, which were made up of people appointed from government spheres, such as the Ministry of the Interior, and were recruited for political loyalty, not for technical capacity.”

According to staff of the INEonce the reform was approved in the Chamber of Deputies, “labour terror” began in the areas that will be restructured or merged, since it implies cutting personnel.

Concern is growing over the new provision that the benefits of electoral body workers, such as insurance for major medical expenses and individualized separation, will be suspended.

Many employees consulted affirmed that they are considering resigning, but 10 days ago the voluntary retirement program closed, the fund of which is intended to reintegrate the TESORERY of the Federation.