Three prison police officers serving in the Avellino prison were placed under house arrest on charges of having facilitated a punitive expedition by some prisoners. The order was signed by the investigating judge of the Avellino court at the request of the local prosecutor who coordinated the investigations. The officers under investigation all have the rank of assistant.

The investigations coordinated by the Avellino prosecutor’s office were conducted by the Carabinieri of the investigative unit of the provincial command jointly with staff from the prison police.

The facts date back to a few months ago. According to the prosecution, the three would have allowed a group of prisoners, held in one section, to access another section to carry out a beating against a prisoner.

The motive that triggered the violent attack has yet to be clarified, the dynamics of which emerged in the context of wider investigations that the Avellino Public Prosecutor’s Office has initiated with reference to the Irpinia prison facility.