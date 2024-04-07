Sunday, April 7, 2024, 12:42











Firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Service (SEIS) extinguished this Sunday an outbreak of forest fire declared in the vicinity of the Montepinar urbanization, located in the municipality of Murcia.

At around 10:40 a.m., several calls to the Emergency Coordination Center warned of the presence of a column of white smoke coming from a forest mass near the aforementioned urbanization.

An environmental agent and firefighters from the SEIS of the Murcia City Council who went to the scene were able to verify that the pine needles were burning under a pine forest. The Murcia forestry brigade joined the extinction work. The fire was declared extinguished at 11:52 a.m., with a burned surface of about 400 m2 of pine needles, some shrubs such as asparagus or hawthorn, and the base of some pine trees without reaching the top.