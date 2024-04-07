Home page World

On the first weekend in April, a weather record was broken with temperatures over 30 degrees. But should it continue to be summery? The current forecast from the DWD.

Kassel – People have flocked to bathing lakes, there are hardly any free spaces left in ice cream parlors: Unseasonable heat is currently sweeping across Germany. Last Saturday (April 6th) was the warmest day so far in 2024, with the highest temperature of 30.1 degrees recorded in Ohlsbach in the Rhine Valley in Baden-Württemberg. The German Weather Service (DWD) provides information about this – and also forecasts “exceptionally warm air” for the coming days. However, a small dip in the weather is approaching.

Typical April weather is on the horizon in Germany – it will be changeable

Sunday (April 7th) will remain pleasant and dry across much of the country. However, the sunshine comes from a dense cloud Sahara dust tarnished. On the North Sea, temperatures are around 18 degrees, while in the southeastern half of the country it remains very warm at 25 to 29 degrees.

Occasional rain showers in some areas as Blood rain could fall, bring a brief cooling down from the Rhineland to Western Pomerania on Monday night (April 8th). Storms could occur during the day, especially in the west and northwest. In the rest of Germany it is expected to remain clear, with temperatures up to 29 degrees.

Bathing weather in April: Temperatures across the country were above 20 degrees over the weekend. What will happen in the coming days? © Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

The risk of thunderstorms will finally increase from Tuesday (April 9th). The DWD is reporting increasing storms with squalls, particularly in the regions to the west, northeast and east. The temperatures range between 13 degrees on the North Sea and 29 degrees in Brandenburg and Saxony.

The weather forecast for the coming days:

Sunday (April 7th): Sunshine, clouded by Saharan dust, between 18 and 29 degrees

Monday (April 8th): Rain showers and thunderstorms in some areas, up to 29 degrees

Tuesday (April 9th): Storm with squalls, between 13 and 29 degrees

Wednesday (April 10): Heavy clouds, thunderstorms, between 13 and 17 degrees

Thursday (April 11): Changeable, occasional showers, temperatures between 15 and 21 degrees

Friday (April 12): Scattered showers, 16 to 21 degrees

Saturday (April 13th): Mixed, rain showers in some areas, between 16 and 30 degrees

Source: DWD

Weather in Germany: Storms will cool things down from Wednesday

But on Wednesday (April 10th) the expected “low point” will be reached, according to the portal wetter.de informed. Temperatures will drop to 13 to 17 degrees across the country, accompanied by heavy cloud cover, regular rain showers and thunderstorms. This development is unusual for the Spring but by no means. According to the report, temperatures will return to a “level that corresponds to the seasonal average”.

There could even be frost in the south on Thursday night (April 11th). During the day, moderate winds are expected in the west and north, which will be accompanied by changeable weather and temperatures around 18 degrees. The unsettled weather is expected to continue over the weekend. We can expect a change between sun, clouds and rain. However, temperatures across the country should not fall below 11 degrees.

Is the current weather perhaps a foretaste of summer 2024? The first weather experts have now dared to make a forecast. The biologist Mark Benecke warns of a “hellish summer of the century.” (asc)