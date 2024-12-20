A new study explains for the first time how and why music can reduce discomfort and agitation in people with advanced dementia.

Published in the magazine ‘Nature Mental Health‘, the study details the benefits of music therapy, identifies the mechanisms behind its effects, and offers guidance for implementing effective music therapies in people with advanced dementia.

The music therapycarried out by trained therapists, includes singing, playing or listening to music, as well as integrating music into daily routine with the help of caregivers and family members. The study, led by Naomi Thompson of the Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), combines academic research and stakeholder input to develop guidelines that enable personalized interventions.

Research says that if music therapy is designed according to individual needs, it can immediately reduce anxiety. agitation and anxietyimprove attention, alertness, mood and commitment to the environment. These musical interactions generate a sense of security and orientation, reducing discomfort and improving well-being.









Music, whether listened to, sung or played, stimulates the brain on a cognitive and sensory level, activating brain networks in both hemispheres. This allows access to residual skills and memories, helping people manage their emotions and stay calm. Additionally, it can be adapted to reduce physiological stress, particularly on the autonomic nervous system.

Memories evoked by familiar music tend to be faster, positive and specific, connecting with early stages of life, especially between 10 and 30 years of age.

as fnon-verbal communication formmusic is accessible even with cognitive impairment or no musical ability. In addition, it encourages social interaction with caregivers, colleagues and family.

The study suggests that music therapists train other health professionals to incorporate music into advanced dementia care. It also recommends providing resources like musical instruments and guidance for creating custom playlists.

Caregivers and family members

Music also benefits caregivers and family members, reducing their stress and promoting empathy. Meaningful moments derived from music can enrich regular interactions, facilitating a deeper connection with the person with dementia, especially in times of distress.

“With an aging population and increasing diagnoses of dementia, music is a simple and cost-effective way to improve the quality of life for those affected,” says Thompson.

The study shows that music therapy is successful in addressing the need for stimulation, fostering family memories, promoting relationships and emotional expression, and reducing distress and anxiety. It also paves the way for its broader implementation in dementia care.

“Just like a doctor prescribes medication at a specific dosage, a music therapist can design an individualized program to use music throughout the day to improve well-being,” Thompson says.