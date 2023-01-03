The Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mexico City (Canaco-CDMX) expects a spill for 3 thousand 135 million pesos on the occasion of the celebration of Three Kings Day next January 6, 2023.

The amount represents a 69 percent increase over 1,855 million pesos in 2021, but it is still 8.1 percent below 2019, when sales reached 3,410 million pesos.

The president of the institution, José de Jesús Rodríguez Cárdenas, pointed out that, as in recent years, the businesses with the greatest dynamism in sales will be those that sell electronic items (game consoles, computers, cell phones, and screens), as well as remote control, bicycles, tricycles, dolls, scooters, balls, etc., bakeries, clothing and department stores.

According to the last census of the National Institute of Statistic and Geography (Inegi), in the capital of the country there are more than 1 million 780 thousand children who will be visited by Melchor, Gaspar and Baltazar, for which it is estimated that the average expense will be between 880 and 2 thousand 640 pesos, approximately.

The trade leader reported that the expected sales for the month of January will be 44 thousand 791 million pesos, 25.5% more, compared to 2022, and still 31.6% below the income achieved in January 2019.

The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) of the CDMX issued a series of recommendations for the Three Kings to give away safe toys.

According to the capital’s dependency, these are the points to take into account to avoid risks with gifts:

Make sure that the toys are age-appropriate and encourage their language and creativity.

Check that they are not broken or have sharp points.

Do not buy accessories of a warlike nature in order to avoid aggressive behavior.

In the case of bicycles, skates or skateboards, they must have adequate protection equipment.