The fans of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ always make themselves heard. On this occasion, they expressed their discomfort with one of the most beloved characters from the successful América TV series whom, they stated, they no longer want to see. The character in question is neither July nor Patty, who have been complaining about a few episodes ago because they have not managed to win their affection for the attitudes they have shown. So who are they referring to?

What is the character you want out of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

As can be seen in the comments posted on the series’ social networks, the character who apparently stopped receiving public support is Jimmy Gonzaleswhom they even asked to “cool down” due to the attitudes he showed in the most recent episodes of ‘At the bottom there is room’which were not to the liking of the viewers, who did not take long to request their departure from the national production.

Jimmy Gonzales is the character whom the followers of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ stopped supporting. Photo: America TV See also Adif reforms the tracks at two points on the Murcia-Alicante Cercanías line

One of the attitudes that angered the fans was the one Jimmy showed when he claimed Alessia for laying off Koky Reyes from Francesca’s. The youngest of the Gonzales got very angry with his crush because he had supported them when none of his families did, also he considers him as a father, so he couldn’t understand how he was able to to make that decision.

After that, the lovers of the series made their opinion known and ranted against Jimmy, accusing him of confusing feelings with work, and they supported Alessia and Francesca for the decision made, especially since it was Koky who helped Claudia Llanos and the main responsible for her still being alive.

Why did Alessia fire Koky from Francesca’s?

Alessia took full control of the restaurant after Francesca Maldini gave her that responsibility. The Maldini matriarch maintained that she has everything she needs to succeed in the business world, so she plans to mentor her to make her the best businesswoman in the country.

Given this, her first obligation as general manager of Francesca’s was to fire Koky Reyes, something that was expressly requested by “Noni”, who had repeatedly seen Charo’s ex-husband do other things instead of doing his job, what which, added to the fact that he is the best friend of Diego Montalbán, her ex-husband, triggered his imminent dismissal.