Ciudad Juarez.- With the expiration of the regularization program for foreign vehicles on September 30, there is still no clarity about its continuation under the new federal administration.

“We are not sure if there will be continuity in the decree on vehicle regularization. If it ends and the border system is not corrected, in four years we will be in the same situation,” said Senator on leave Juan Carlos Loera de la Rosa.

Loera considered that the borderization scheme, without the decree to regularize, is a very expensive process “which also does not leave much to the treasury.”

The regularization program began in March 2022 and since then the decree for it has been extended eight times, the last one was on March 28 and was extended until September 30 of this year.

In Juárez there are five modules to carry out the procedure, the cost is 2,500 pesos.

As of May 10, 119,884 cars have been regularized in Juárez, announced the director of the Public Registry of Vehicles for the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE), Manuel Alejandro Holguín Ochoa. He added that with that total of registrations, 299 million 710 thousand pesos have been raised for the rehabilitation of streets.

However, that same month, the General Coordination of Municipal Road Safety estimated that there are 200 to 250 thousand “crooked” cars in the city.