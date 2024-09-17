The most exciting moment for EA Sports FC 25 fans is yet to come and that is why the ratings of the best Under 21 players that we will have at our disposal to build the best squad for Ultimate Team and Career Mode have been revealed, with Jude Bellingham being the highest with an average of 90.
Jude’s performance before his injury, from which he will return in time for the first matchday of the Champions League, has been fascinating and is reflected in his being Top 1 in the EA FC ranking with the following values: 80 pace, 87 shooting, 83 passing, 88 dribbling, 78 defending and 83 physicality.
The list also includes young players who have shown great prowess in recent seasons, such as Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen, Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich and Savinho, a gem currently playing for Manchester United.
With the rankings of all the players we will have available in the best soccer video game in the world revealed, here is a list of who the best young players are:
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Rating
|
Jude Bellingham
|
real Madrid
|
90
|
Florian Wirtz
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
88
|
Jamal Musiala
|
Bayern Munich
|
87
|
Savinho
|
Manchester United
|
82
|
Destiny Udogie
|
Tottenham
|
82
|
Lamine Yamal
|
Barcelona
|
81
|
Bucket
|
Barcelona
|
81
|
Bad Taste
|
Chelsea
|
80
|
Benjamin Sesko
|
RB Leipzig
|
79
|
Antonio Silva
|
Benfica
|
79
#U21 #footballers
