Ciudad Juarez.– Chihuahua is the second state in the country with the highest number of complaints filed by judges and attorneys (and equivalent positions) for allegedly criminal acts committed against them between 2012 and 2022.

According to the study “Attacks on the integrity of judicial personnel in Mexico” by the association México Evalúa, six complaints have been filed in the state since 2015 for injuries, threats, attempted murder and damages.

The statistics show that among those who have complained are attorneys and judges.

However, no sentences have been obtained in any case. Currently, one complaint remains “introduced”, three more are “under investigation”, one has been temporarily archived and in two more cases no criminal action has been taken.

Furthermore, according to testimonies included in the study, the majority of judicial officials do not report crimes, which is why the number of unreported cases is high, he points out.

“As for the security departments, they do not always register the calls for help that the judicial staff sends them. In both cases, it is not possible to determine whether the aggression and/or threat to which the justice operators were subjected was linked or not to the exercise of their duties,” he said.

Another finding of the study is that judges and attorneys in mixed, commercial, civil and family matters are the most risky for actuarial staff. This may be due to the fact that in these cases notifications and proceedings are carried out in poorly controlled environments (on public roads or in private homes).

“Furthermore, the persons to whom judicial acts are directed are particularly sensitive when their property or family matters are affected, such as the loss of custody of a minor,” he said.

In relation to criminal matters, although they are commonly perceived as the riskiest, the survey data seem to indicate that in reality they are not. There are some explanations for this, the document adds. For example, in this area there are cases in which the judicial staff is accompanied by security elements when carrying out notifications or proceedings or that these are carried out in environments that are generally more controlled, such as social rehabilitation centres. The fact that the few protection measures that exist for judicial staff are aimed at those who work in this area may also have an impact.

