This Thursday, Atlético Nacional and Independiente Santa Fe measured their forces at the Nemesio Camacho el Campín stadium, a game that ‘stolen’ all the eyes of the Colombian Professional Soccer fans and that was key in the fight to qualify for the semifinal home runs of BetPlay League.

Taking advantage of the fact that the paisa team visited Bogotá, thousands of purslane fans decided to go en masse to the colossus of the 57 to support his team, in one of the classics of the Colombian league; the fans they filled one of the stands of the stadium and they dyed it green with flags and T-shirts.

However, there was a detail that did not go unnoticed by several fans who attended the Campín to witness the postponed duel of date 13 of the BetPlay League, at the moment the players left the field of play, a giant Nacional flag began to be displayed in the Northwest tribune.

The curious thing was that the choreography did not go as expected the fans of Atlético Nacional, since the flag was upside down a no lesser detail that the fans of Independiente Santa Fe did not “forgive” who made fun of the shameful moment.

Through social networks, several fans of the cardinal painting they reacted and laughed at what happened with comments like: “What geniuses!”“Is that why they were paid?”, “Please turn your cell phones, thank you” and “All upside down – Kaleth Morales” were some of the comments.

Game results

Although they were ‘sorry’ when the choreography was released, the fans of Atlético Nacional they spoiled the party for the fans of the lion and celebrated in El Campín the important victory of his team as a visitor against Independiente Santa Fe.

Andrés Felipe Román (center) celebrates the 0-1 win for Nacional. See also Tigres UANL vs Motagua: how to watch live on TV, start time, team news and forecast Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

A goal from andres roman in the first half, and an own goal from Fabian Viafara In the final stretch of the game, it allowed the Antioquia team to win 2-0, and take the three points from Bogotá. to ‘sleep’ in second place in the BetPlay League with 34 points, only 2 units from Millionaires.

For his part, the situation of the cardinal cadre is more worrisomethe defeat at the hands of Nacional left him out of the qualifying zone, to enter the semifinal home runs they must win the two games that remain and wait for other results.

