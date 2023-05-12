Nissan Motor Company’s net profit in the fourth quarter of the past fiscal year was 106.9 billion yen (equivalent to 798 million dollars), up significantly from 14.2 billion yen (about 106 million dollars) in the previous year.

Quarterly sales jumped 36% to 3.097 trillion yen ($23 billion), amid reduced supply shortages of computer chips and other parts caused by social restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Executive Makoto Uchida told reporters that the automaker is preparing fully solid-state batteries for its electric models as the world rapidly shifts towards green, zero-emission technology.

He acknowledged serious challenges but promised to boost Nissan’s profitability, particularly in key markets such as China.

He added that a mid-term plan will be defined later this year to “transform Nissan into a truly healthy and resilient company, with the goal of achieving sustainable growth and financial stability.”

For the fiscal year ending in March 2024, Nissan expects to make a profit of 315 billion yen ($2.4 billion). These sales, if achieved, would be a record for Nissan.

It would also mark an improvement of over 221.9 billion yen ($1.7 billion) in reported profit for the fiscal year ending in March, which was up 3 percent from the previous fiscal year.

Sales totaled nearly 10.6 trillion yen ($79 billion) for the fiscal year ending in March, up nearly 26 percent year on year, according to Nissan, which is headquartered in the coastal city of Yokohama.