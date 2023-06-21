Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 12:25 p.m.



The Local Police of Lorca dismantled a marijuana crop with more than 300 plants in a house in the Marchena district. The operation was carried out by the Citizen Security Intervention Group, as reported on Wednesday by the Councilor for Security, Juan Miguel Bayonas.

The crop, in an advanced state of flowering, was in the basement of the house, in a partitioned area. The agents proceeded to cut and transfer the plantation and all the elements related to the crop to the Integral Center for Emergencies and Security.

The Security mayor reported that during the operation the plantation owner was arrested for an alleged crime against public health. The detainee will be placed at the disposal of the Civil Guard.