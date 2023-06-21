Ferrari celebrated the victory obtained at the 24h of Le Mans in Maranello in great style, with a wonderful parade along the streets of the Emilian town where the 499Ps were greeted by applause and shouts from the fans who flocked in droves.

It was 11.45am on Tuesday 20 June when the two Hypercars managed by AF Corse in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship started their engines as they left the Prancing Horse headquarters to the cheers of employees, insiders and enthusiasts.

The #51 winner on the Circuit de la Sarthe with James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi led the parade and, upon returning to the company, Motorsport.com had the opportunity to stop and chat with the English driver, for whom they shine still eyes despite several days have passed since this incredible feat.

Ferrari 499P Maranello Parade Photo by: Ferrari

James, you’re still high!

“I still can’t believe it, it’s truly an incredible, unique feeling! A week has gone by, yet I still feel the same emotions. We’re back after 50 years competing for overall victory in the most important race in the world with a fantastic car and a incredible team like Ferrari. A dream come true”.

Many people flocked to Maranello to applaud you, what was it like walking around the streets?

“It was wonderful and exciting to see so many people coming here to support and celebrate us, they give us the impetus and motivation to continue working hard and doing well. Confirming that this was a great result for everyone”.

You had already won Le Mans in the GT Class other times, but this certainly has a special flavour…

“Yes, it must be said that the level of competition is the same, but obviously being the first car to cross the finish line achieving absolute success is very different. This has led to a completely different attention from everyone, both the fans and of the media. A victory is always a victory, certainly hitting it with the 499P is something fantastic”.

Podium: #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

What did you feel when there was the double problem at the pit stop during Pier Guidi’s session?

“I lost 5 years of life, my heart almost stopped! We knew there was a risk of something happening, but when it happens 30′ from the end it’s not easy to live when you’re there watching from the outside. It was a really stressful moment for me, but I must also say that the rest of the team remained calm knowing that the car reset procedure had to be implemented. Luckily everything came back on, but it was the worst moment of my life. terrible!”

Your boss, Antonello Coletta, said that now you can try to win the title; do you think it is possible?

“At the start of the season we suffered a bit, which is normal for a new car like ours. On the one hand we weren’t lucky, on the other we encountered some technical problems, but after Le Mans we moved up to second in the standings and we’re not far off from Toyota. With the performance and reliability that we have, shown throughout the 24h, I think there is a good chance. But we also know that it will be a very difficult challenge.”