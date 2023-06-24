Saturday, June 24, 2023, 12:28



Updated 1:24 p.m.

Agents of the Local Police of Calasparra and their canine unit dismantled this Saturday morning a ‘retail’ drug point that was located in a game room. During the operation, one person was arrested and another is being investigated.

The investigation began a few days ago on suspicion that the aforementioned premises could be used as a point of sale for drugs. For this reason, the uniformed officers set up a device to verify the existence of illegal activities within it, as well as its personnel, linked to the small-scale sale of narcotic substances to customers.













The agents fanned out around the establishment until they decided to enter, proceeding to identify the employees and customers who were inside at that time. After locating and identifying the workers, the inspection of the bar began in their presence, locating in the warehouse a box hidden in a shelf that was marked by the canine unit, proceeding to open it and finding inside six wrappers of what could be cocaine, which was entered ready for sale.

Once the search was completed, the agents proceeded to arrest one person as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health and another is being investigated. Both the substance found and the detainee were brought to justice.