Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, approved the disbursement of a housing benefits package for citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with a total value of 3.1 billion dirhams, benefiting 1,807 male and female citizens across the emirate.

This package includes granting ready-made housing for low-income people at a value of one billion dirhams, and disbursing various housing loans to citizens at a value of 2.1 billion dirhams.

The disbursement of the second package of housing benefits during the year 2023 coincides with the advent of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, and stems from the keenness of the wise leadership to enhance living standards and a decent life for citizens, and to consolidate social stability in a manner that ensures the continuation of the comprehensive development process in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

With this new package, the total value of housing benefits disbursed to citizens in Abu Dhabi during 2023 will rise to about 6 billion dirhams, benefiting 3,607 male and female citizens in various regions of the emirate.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mohammed Ali Al-Shurafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, extended his deepest thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, for the continuous support provided by His Highness to the housing sector. And his constant interest in meeting the needs of all citizens and fulfilling their aspirations in a way that enhances social well-being and raises their standard of living.

For his part, His Excellency Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “The directives of the wise leadership to disburse the second package of housing benefits during the year 2023 reflects its constant interest in providing all means of a decent life for citizens, and enhancing the standards of living and well-being for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Recently, the Al-Falah and Sweihan residential projects were opened, which provide about a thousand new homes with high specifications for citizens.