The National Police arrested six people, of Spanish and Bulgarian nationality between the ages of 19 and 53, for distributing heroin and cocaine.

The investigation began in the middle of this year as a result of the increase in crime detected in a neighborhood in the city of Lorca and its surroundings. The problem was caused by a drug sales point or 'narcopiso' located in the same neighborhood where heroin and cocaine base were mainly distributed.

The 'narcopiso' was controlled by a criminal group dedicated to drug trafficking and illicit possession of weapons that had already been investigated in 2021. The group was perfectly structured, with distribution of functions among its members. The gang's facilities had numerous security measures, with video surveillance cameras hidden in their walls and door frames controlled by a monitor with connection from the inside, as well as an armored access door installed to prevent forced entry by from the police. To do this, they mobilized a specialized unit from Madrid dedicated to opening this type of security closures. See also Milena Zárate and Greysi Ortega: the time they reconciled after fighting for the love of Edwin Sierra During the investigation, four home searches were carried out, in which different units of the National Police belonging to the Local Judicial Police Brigade, Provincial Citizen Security Brigade, Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR), Canine Guides, Police Group participated. Operational Support (GAO), and Technical Interventions Operational Group (GOIT) arrived from Madrid. During the searches, 321 grams of cocaine were seized, 100 individual doses of heroin already prepared for sale, a large amount of ammunition of various calibers, 1,150 euros in cash and equipment typical of this type of crime, such as precision scales and material to distribute. narcotic substances in doses. The detainees, who have numerous police records for the commission of various crimes, were placed at the disposal of the Acting Court of Lorca, which decreed the immediate imprisonment of the three main perpetrators of the criminal group.

#dismantle #criminal #group #dedicated #drug #trafficking #Lorca