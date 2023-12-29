A 14-year-old girl was saved on Christmas Day on the streets of Prato: thanks to a coded message she revealed the truth

The story comes from Prato and happened on Christmas day. A 14 year old girl he found the courage to alarm the police with the signal for help gesture, while he was in the company of his father.

They were walking through the streets of Prato when the man began to rail against his daughter in rather angry tones, in front of the eyes of all passers-by. Just at that moment, a patrol from the Prato police station was in the area and decided to approach understand what was happening. At the sight of the officers, the 14-year-old girl did the gesture signal for help with her hands, thus revealing all the abuse she was forced to experience because of her father. This is a signal that has gone viral on social networks, which is useful for women and girls to ask for help in code. It consists of squeezing the thumb in the palm of the hand and opening and closing the other four fingers.

Seeing the danger sign, the officers stopped the father and took him to the police station. Both were listened to, the 14 year old girl told the whole truth about the abuse that she was forced to suffer at the hands of the man, supported by a psychologist.

The parent, a citizen of foreign origins, is now under investigation. The Prato Prosecutor's Office accused him of domestic abuse and at the moment, there is the maximum confidentiality about the whole affair.

The story of the gesture made by the 14 year old girl

The signal for help is a coded gesture that women in difficulty use to Don't let your attacker notice you and to get the attention of someone who can help them. She comes from Canada. It was introduced by the Canadian Women's Foundation on April 14, 2020, right during the coronavirus. When cases of domestic violence are increased incredibly.

The gesture then went viral on all social networks and it happened spread throughout the world.