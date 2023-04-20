A week ago a new trailer dedicated to the most anticipated game of Nintendo for this year, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which has shown a lot of interesting footage. And right among the curiosities, an unknown has been left, that is precisely to know in which part of the gigantic map of Hyrule it’s found Zelda and Ganondorf.

The first mystery has at least already been solved, since the fans detected the princess in an area that is to the south of the map, the exact point has even been circled. And now, a few hours ago, they also found the location of the king of the gerudosthis with the same technique of identifying what is seen in the background of the stage.

As discussed in a video, the villain is in the place known as The plateau of dawn. And special emphasis is placed on the camera where links wake up at the start of the previous game. For what could be the place of resurgence for the Gerudoa room that is hidden in the same place, but that was not activated in the first part.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the May 12 for switches.

Via: Youtube

editor’s note: With each trailer that is released more the excitement to play grows. Fortunately, it’s not that long before we get in front of our Switch and enjoy what promises to be the best release of the year.